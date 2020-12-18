Garth Brooks Says His and Trisha Yearwood's Holiday Special Will Be a 'Fun Night'

✖

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are heading back to CBS for a second concert event this year, with the couple set to air Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET. "This is gonna be a fun night no matter what happens," Brooks said in a statement, via The Country Daily. "I think we’re going to be in the kitchen…and maybe by the fireplace. Maybe in the studio. We can go all over the place. It should be fun."

Ahead of the special, fans can request songs for the couple to perform by commenting on their social media posts. The special will be filmed without an audience at the couple's home studio, Studio G, and a minimal crew following social distancing guidelines will be present.

"Our viewers loved reaching out directly to Garth and Trisha to request their favorite hits back when the pandemic first hit. It brought some fun and joy directly into their living rooms as they were hunkered down with their families," Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music & Live Events/Alternative & Reality for CBS, previously said in a statement via Country Now. "Now, nine long months later, who better to bring some holiday magic, performing some of the greatest holiday songs of all time than Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood."

Brooks and Yearwood were initially given a CBS special earlier this year after an episode of Brooks' weekly Facebook show, Inside Studio G, crashed the platform multiple times as over 5.2 million people tuned in to watch the show in a matter of hours.

The couple has been quarantining together this year at their Tennessee farm, where they decided to use this time to "face everything," since they had to stay together no matter what.

"You're quarantined, so now you're really going to find out a lot about the person you're with, for sure," Brooks told Popculture.com and other outlets over the summer. "And me and Miss Yearwood, I don't know why we do this; maybe because we're both alphas or both kind of like the leaders of our ship. We decided to use quarantine as a time to face everything, because now you can't leave. You can't walk away. And so this is probably, you know, the blessing and the curse, this has probably been the most we've ever gone through as a couple. But what's on the other side is so dang worth the wait, especially when you're with the right one."