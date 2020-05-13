Garth Brooks Releases 2 New Songs From Upcoming Album, 'Fun'

Garth Brooks has shared some new music with fans, releasing two new songs from his upcoming album Fun exclusively on Amazon Music. During Monday's episode of Brooks' weekly Facebook series, Inside Studio G, a fan asked when the album would be available, prompting Brooks to release two new songs the next day. Both new songs, "Party Gras (The Mardi Gras Song)" and "That’s What Cowboys Do" are now streaming on Amazon Music Unlimited.

Like its title implies, "Party Gras" is an up-tempo ode to Mardi Gras that finds Brooks name-checking a number of traditional ways to celebrate including regional cuisine, while "That's What Cowboys Do" is a classically country could-be love song about the non-stationary life of a cowboy. Seven songs from Fun are now available to stream on Amazon Music including the previously released "Courage of Love," "The Road I'm On," "All Day Long," "Stronger Than Me" and "Dive Bar" with Blake Shelton. The platform is the only place that Brooks' entire catalog, which includes all 16 of his studio albums, is currently streaming.

Releasing some FUN since Jack requested it on #StudioG last night...so, NEW MUSIC IS HERE!!!! Thanks @amazonmusic for working fast!!!! love, g That’s What Cowboys Do: https://t.co/feDYGHsKGw Party Gras: https://t.co/UxWA9XMdQ9 pic.twitter.com/pJCftHmHe7 — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) May 12, 2020

Fans were first able to pre-order Fun almost two years ago, and Brooks has slowly been releasing songs from the project since. During Monday's episode of Inside Studio G, the singer explained that he doesn't feel right about releasing an album during the middle of a global pandemic. "We’ve had this discussion," he said when a fan named Jack asked about a potential release date. "I don’t want to be the guy that tries to do something in the midst where everybody is hurting... The album’s ready to go. It’s just how do you get out and promote and be happy and jolly while everybody’s out there fighting for their lives not only physically, but fighting for their lives financially."

Along with his new songs, Brooks has been lifting fans' spirits amid the pandemic with live performances including a CBS television special with wife Trisha Yearwood and a recent appearance on the Grand Ole Opry's weekly Saturday broadcast, also with Yearwood. The power couple was given the television special after the March 23 episode of Inside Studio G crashed Facebook multiple times as over 5.2 million people tuned in to watch the show in a matter of hours.