Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Thank Fans for Letting Them ‘Be Part of the Healing’ After CBS Special

On Wednesday, April 1, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood participated in Garth & Trisha Live!, their hour-long special that aired on CBS. After the special aired, the couple shared a post on Instagram thanking fans, posing at their home studio in Nashville as Brooks held a guitar.

“Thanks for letting us be part of the healing!” Brooks captioned the snap. “We love you all, g & T.” Yearwood shared the same photo on her own Instagram account with the same caption. The couple’s special on Wednesday saw the pair perform live from their home studio, Studio G, which was staffed by minimal crew members practice social distancing. Brooks and Yearwood performed some of their personal favorite songs and took requests from fans on Twitter, performing separately and together during the broadcast. Songs included Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush, Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide,” “Shallow” from A Star Is Born and Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love” and Brooks’ own “When You Come Back to Me Again.”

The superstar couple earned themselves a television special after the March 23 episode of Brooks’ weekly Facebook Live show, Inside Studio G, crashed the website multiple times as over 5.2 million people tuned in to watch the show in a matter of hours.

“We didn’t know until later. We were hearing that people were getting pushed off and had to log back on, but we didn’t know what was going on in the moment,” Yearwood told Entertainment Tonight, adding that the support “was pretty amazing.”

“Yeah, it was pretty cool,” her husband added.

The duo shared that they wanted their special to feel exactly like an episode of Inside Studio G, just on a bigger platform.

“This is not going to be a polished network special — it’s gonna be very much like what you saw last week,” Yearwood explained. “We’re gonna throw in some different songs, but [it’ll be] just very loose and very much for the people… it’s for all of us to just be together.”

Brooks and Yearwood previously said in a press release that in addition to performing during the special, they would be making a donation to relief efforts. “In addition to the special, we and CBS will donate $1 million to charities to be determined, combating the COVID-19 virus,” they said. “We’re seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one.”

