Garth Brooks Reveals Plans Following World Tour

Garth Brooks has been on tour with wife Trisha Yearwood for the past three years, and the superstar is planning on taking some much-needed downtime after the duo wraps their trek in December.

“Sleep. Christmas. Sleep. New Year’s Eve. Sleep,” Brooks told reporters backstage on Wednesday during CMA Awards press conferences of his post-tour plans.

The singer revealed that while his tour was originally supposed to last a year and a half, he extended the jaunt, playing for three years, three months and 400 shows.

“We call it being wired and tired,” he said, according to CMT. “We’re all exhausted. But at the same time, you’re having the best time of your life, and you don’t want it to end. So you’re naturally like this. You’re an emotional wreck and feel very lucky that people are not only showing up in the numbers that they’re showing up, but it’s the attitude in which they’re showing up that just makes you love them and never want you to leave that stage.”

The reigning Entertainer of the Year added that he credits his fans for making his shows such an incredible experience.

“I’m not even sure what the whole diagram of this business is anymore in music,” he said. “As far as the world tour, I would love to take credit for it, but … it’s the crowd. If you guys have never seen a Garth Brooks show, and you’re just wondering what the hell is going on, come see it because it will explain everything. It’s the people. And I don’t know why they have chosen us. It’s just our job to say thank you as loud as we can.”

Brooks will close out the tour with six shows in Nashville next month.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @garthbrooks