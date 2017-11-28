Watch: Garth Brooks Performs ‘Unanswered Prayers’ on ‘The View’

FULL PERFORMANCE: Grab your tissues — @garthbrooks performs his hit ‘Unanswered Prayers’! 🎤 pic.twitter.com/gR9Rec2zIe — The View (@TheView) November 22, 2017

Garth Brooks recently appeared on The View and treated the co-hosts to a performance of his classic song “Unanswered Prayers.”

Donning a black baseball cap and a red plaid collard shirt, Brooks busted out his acoustic guitar and sang the fan-favorite in front of a full studio audience.

“Unanswered Prayers” was Brooks’ sixth ever single, landing at the number one spot on US Country Music charts in 1991. It was the follow up single to his modern classic “Friends in Low Places.”

Both of those classic songs, as well as the massively popular “The Thunder Rolls,” were featured on his 1990 album No Fences.

The country music icon recently suffered a bit of controversy when people began to notice that it appeared as if he was lip-syncing during his performance at the CMA’s, and eventually he admitted that that’s exactly what happened.

“We decided to lip-sync it because my voice was just not there, and we wanted to represent country music the best we can,” Brooks said.

The 55-year-old entertainer said he was ill, coupled with a 12-shows-in-10-days tour run. “We made a game-time call on whether to sing to a track or lip-sync,” Brooks said. “And we decided to lip-sync it.”

While many criticized him, several of his peers came to his defense, none more so than Reba McEntire.

Speaking to journalists, McEntire defended Brooks by referring to the fact that he’d played a string of several shows leading up to his performance at the award show.

“He’s the hardest working man I’ve ever seen in my life,” McEntire said. “He will not let his fans down. I kinda applaud him — he did need to lip-sync, he showed up!”

“He’s not that good at it,” the country music icon added, “so you know he doesn’t do it very often!”