Garth Brooks Launching Huge New Business Venture

Garth Brooks is moving right along with his newest business venture. The Tennessean reported that the country singer is planning to open a bar and entertainment venue in the Lower Broadway area of Nashville. Brooks confirmed the news on Tuesday and shared some details about what his new business will look like.

Brooks provided a news release containing details about his new bar. According to the singer, he purchased 411 Broadway, a three-story space which is where the former Downtown Sporting Club was located. Brooks is still hammering out details about the location. But, he currently envisions the venue to be "a classic honky-tonk that welcomes all encourages love and kindness while playing the greatest music in the world in the home of country music."

"We feel very lucky to have the chance to be part of Lower Broad, which is arguably THE hottest spot in the country," his statement continued. Brooks and his team will reportedly announce further details soon, including an opening date and additional concept information. The Tennessean noted that the singer purchased the property in December 2021 based on public records. It sold for just under $48 million, which was over $20 million more than the property's price tag in 2017.

Brooks will be partnering with Strategic Hospitality for this new venture. The company previously ran Downtown Sporting Club. Benjamin and Max Goldberg, the co-owners of Strategic Hospitality, released a statement about the news and expressed their excitement over working with Brooks. Their statement read, "Garth's long-standing commitment to Nashville is far beyond music and has been so meaningful to our city. We couldn't be more excited than to help him bring his concept to reality."

Brooks isn't the only one in the country music scene who is taking over nightlife in Nashville. In early 2022, Eric Church announced that he would be moving forward with opening an entertainment establishment in the Lower Broadway area. He reportedly plans to open his venue, which has not yet been named, in 2023. While Brooks is focusing on a new business, he is still busy with touring duties. It was recently announced that he would be playing two shows at Nissan Stadium this April, per WSMV.