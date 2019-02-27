Garth Brooks, Kacey Musgraves to Perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Garth Brooks and Kacey Musgraves have just been announced as performers for the upcoming iHeartRadio Music Awards. The country music superstars will join Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, Halsey, and John Legend in taking the stage for the ceremony, which will be held on Thursday, March 14.

Brooks will receive the first-ever Artist of the Decade Award, honoring Brooks’ “impact on the music industry as one of the world’s most successful and beloved artists. Brooks is the first recipient of this award, created to honor his outstanding achievements.”

The singer has sold more than 148 million albums, making him the top-selling artist in history, with nine of his albums becoming No. 1 records on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

Brooks might be beating his own sales record soon. The Oklahoma native tried to have a pre-sale available for his upcoming Legacy Collection, which includes, among other things vinyl versions of five of Brooks’ biggest albums: No Fences, The Chase, In Pieces, Fresh Horses and his recent Triple Live. But after only giving fans one day notification, the site crashed as soon as people logged on to pre-order the project, which will come with a personalized number they choose, and should be available later this year.

“Here is what we know – absolutely NO numbers were given out,” Brooks said after he investigated why the site crashed. “The site was overwhelmed before it ever came up. The good news is, the on sale never started. So here’s what I plan, rehearsals for the Stadium tour start Thursday, see behind the curtain and we will do this then!”

Musgraves, who just took home four Grammy Awards, is nominated in one category, for Best Cover Song, for “You’re Still the One,” with Harry Styles. That category, along with several others, including Best Lyrics, Best Music Award and Social Star Award, are determined by fan votes.

Other country artists nominated for iHeartRadio Music Awards include Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Carly Pearce, Luke Combs, Russell Dickerson and more.

More performers are expected to be announced closer to the awards show. Voting, as well as more information on the awards, can be found at iHeartRadio.com. The iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater on Thursday, March 14, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

Musgraves could pick up even more trophies this year. She is also nominated for five ACM Awards, including for Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.

