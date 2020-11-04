Garth Brooks Isn't Afraid to Give Trisha Yearwood Cooking Advice

✖

Trisha Yearwood may have multiple cookbooks and her own cooking show, but she's not the only one in her family who knows a thing or two about food. Speaking to Taste of Country Nights, Yearwood shared that her husband, Garth Brooks, is "actually a pretty good cook."

"And he also has no trouble letting me know if I need to change something [about a recipe]," she added, sharing a recent story about her husband's kitchen prowess. "Like, I was making homemade biscuits last night — my dad's recipe. And I said, 'Could you get those out of the oven for me?'" she recalled. "And he was like, 'I just don't think they're quite ready. I think they need to stay in for a couple for minutes.'"

"I was like, 'What do you know?' And he was actually right," she continued, telling Brooks, "You were right."

"Let's face it," he replied. "Who's the eater? That's the one that knows their stuff, is the eater."

While Yearwood does plenty of cooking at home, Brooks also takes a turn in the kitchen, and Yearwood told Fox News Magazine that there are two specific dishes her husband makes that she can't get enough of.

"His warm pasta salad or his taco pizza — both amazing, and even better because I get to relax while he cooks!" she said, adding that her other half has a bit of a different cooking style.

"I'd call Garth a freestyle cook," Yearwood shared. "He never uses a recipe… always just thinks about what might taste good together, and he creates something fabulous every time."

Along with cooking, Yearwood and Brooks have spent their time together this year working on music, performing for fans on Brooks' weekly Facebook Live shows and recording for his upcoming album, Fun. The couple recorded a cover of "Shallow" from A Star Is Born after first performing it earlier this year, and the song will be Brooks' next single, though he never thought it would even make the album.

"Everything kind of lit up, and in this business everything lights up and then it goes away. This did not go away," the 58-year-old said on Good Morning America. "It just kept lighting up and lighting up, so we went ahead and, per the people, tried it for the new record."

"And, man, I got to tell you, I always thought Bradley Cooper and I had a lot in common. Now I know we do," he added with a laugh. "We both understand that a great song is just finding a great female singer and [Lady] Gaga is one of the greatest. Miss Yearwood is one of the greatest."