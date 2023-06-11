Garth Brooks Extends Olive Branch With Menu at New Nashville Bar

Garth Brooks has made it clear that his new Nashville bar aims to be open, safe, and serving a full lineup at the bar. According to an interview in Billboard, Brooks detailed his hopes for the Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk that will soon open on Nashville's South Broadway.

"I know this sounds corny," Brooks opened up. "I want it to be the Chick-fil-A of honky-tonks ... I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another. And yes, we're going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It's not our decision to make. Our thing is this, if you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you're an a-hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway."

Have any of my Friends in Low Places hanging out on Broadway seen this yet?! Nashville, I CAN’T WAIT for this weekend! love, g#FILPonBROADWAY pic.twitter.com/LZkVc5bL3H — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) April 14, 2022

Brooks is alluding to the controversy over Bud Light and its marketing campaign with TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney. The country icon didn't single out any brand or any person with his message, but plenty of people still have it fresh in their minds.

Bud Light has been at the center of a controversy that has seen sales hit after names like Kid Rock and John Rich opted to have it removed from their bars in Nashville, joining other conservative voices in boycotting a beer over having a trans person promoting it on TikTok. Rock even took the step of shooting his Bud Light with a rifle before giving the company the finger.

Brooks is firmly in the keep everybody happy camp, as is typical for the superstar. TMZ notes that some people are threatening to boycott Brooks' bar and saying he went "woke." The singer already said it best, though. There are plenty of places to go if you want a drink.

At this point in the controversy, people should at least be getting tuckered out. But as some at the beer company have discovered, the response of the public is skewed quite a bit these days.