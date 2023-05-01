John Oliver Mocks Kid Rock's Bud Light Video and Shooting Ability

Late night host John Oliver took a shot at Kid Rock last week and he was a bit more accurate than the country singer himself. Kid Rock was one of the biggest names behind a wave of online outrage against Bud Light when the company made an ad with a transgender woman. On Last Week Tonight, Oliver not only mocked Kid Rock's point but his execution as well.

Oliver had punchlines for Kid Rock and Budweiser in equal measure last week, remarking that it was foolish to get upset over a low-quality beer and even more foolish to destroy cases of beer you had already purchased. He showed the viral video of Kid Rock firing at four cases of Bud Light with an automatic rifle, pointing out that only two of them were destroyed. Oliver showed the action again in slow motion, suggesting that the shots that actually damaged the beer came from off-screen, saying that Kid Rock "had some help."

"Not to gun-shame 'Child Rock' here, but you're 20 yards away from a target that is bright, identifiable and crucially stationary and you're spraying bullets all over the place," he quipped. He did not defend Bud Light either, however, calling it "the beer you'd give a child to teach it a lesson," and saying: "I don't think there's a more dangerous way to dispose of Bud Light other than, of course, drinking it."

On a more serious note, Oliver condemned Bud Light for acquiescing to the online outrage, noting that it likely came from a small group with no motivation besides bigotry. The company's ad with a trans influencer was not widespread and did not advocate for anything controversial – it merely reminded viewers of the existence of a trans woman. Nonetheless, Bud Light issued a statement apologizing for the ad.

Oliver also drew a connection between this outrage and a new Bud Light commercial that aired afterward. He mocked the commercial for being pandering and silly, and ended the segment by playing an even more over-the-top ad made by his team. The whole thing lasted only five minutes before Oliver moved on to his real main story of the night – the ongoing cryptocurrency crash.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver airs on Sunday nights at 11 p.m. ET on HBO. Previous episodes are streaming on HBO Max, including clips and segments that do not circulate on YouTube or social media. So far, Kid Rock has not responded to Oliver's mockery.