Garth Brooks Lands First No.1 Hit in a Decade With ‘Ask Me How I Know’

Garth Brooks is back on top of the country charts, scoring his first No. 1 hit in over a decade with his latest single, “Ask Me How I Know.”

The song has topped the Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay charts Brooks’ 20th No. 1. His first, “If Tomorrow Never Comes,” reached the top of the charts 28 years ago on on Dec. 9, 1989.

Written by Mitch Rossell, “Ask Me How I Know” is a romantic power ballad offering a bit of advice to the listener on the other end. The track is also Rossell’s first songwriting cut.

“I’m so proud of the Pearl Records team for working so hard for this No. One,” Brooks said in a press release. “Congrats to Mitch Rossell on his first cut…so happy for you, pal! And to country radio…four decades later, thanks for still believing. I’m humbled and very grateful.”

On the heels of his No. 1, Brooks will kick off the final run of the Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood in Nashville on Dec. 9. Brooks will play seven shows in Music City to mark the end of his North American tour, which has run for just over three years. During that time, the trek has sold over 6.4 million tickets, becoming the biggest North American tour in history and the biggest American tour in the world.

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Loccisano