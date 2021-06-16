Garth Brooks Adds Nashville Stadium Tour Date

✖

Garth Brooks is bringing his Stadium Tour to Music City, announcing on Wednesday, June 16 that he will be playing a show at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on Saturday, July 31. This will be Brooks' first-ever concert at Nissan Stadium and, like his other Stadium Tour shows, will be in-the-round seating.

On Instagram, Brooks shared a flyer for the show and wrote, "Coming home!!! So Excited!!!! love, g." Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. CT. There will be an eight ticket limit per purchase, and tickets will cost $94.94, all inclusive. Fans can buy tickets at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster App on your phone. All COVID-19 rules apply and purchasers assume COVID-19 risk.

Brooks' Stadium Tour, which launched in 2019, is scheduled to resume on July 10 in Las Vegas with a sold-out show at Allegiant Stadium. The Oklahoma native will follow with dates in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 17, Cheyenne, Wyoming on July 23 for Cheyenne Frontier Days, Kansas City, Missouri on Aug. 7, Lincoln, Nebraska on Aug. 14, Cincinnati, Ohio on Sept. 18 and Charlotte, North Carolina on Sept. 25.

The tour will operate at 100 percent capacity, and Brooks told Billboard that "You do all you can do" to keep fans safe at such large venues. "You can open up as many lanes as possible," he said. "They’re going to be hiring more ticket staff. We talked about doing masks for everybody and the stadiums stepped up and said, 'That’s our job,' so they’ll have masks for everyone there that wants one."

"Our job is to get people in there and to make sure the message goes out, 'Do not look strangely at someone who is wearing a mask — and if you are wearing a mask, don’t look strangely at someone who isn’t,'" he continued. "We’re all taking our steps toward recovery at our own pace and let’s all be family. Let’s all have a good time, and let’s respect each individual’s way of how they’re handling this and coming out of it."

Brooks teared up when he speculated on what it will feel like to return to the stage with his show in Las Vegas. "My voice is going to be gone after two songs," he said. "I think I’m just so excited, I’m going to wear myself out the first 10 minutes. I’m like a little kid. I just can’t wait to get back to the playground and hear those people sing."