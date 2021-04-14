Gabby Barrett Goes to No. 1 With 'The Good Ones'

✖

Gabby Barrett has achieved her second No. 1 with her second single, "The Good Ones," following the success of her massive crossover hit "I Hope." The 21-year-old wrote "The Good Ones," which was inspired by her husband, Cade Foehner, with Zach Kale, Emily Landis, and Jim McCormick, and the song topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart for the week of April 17.

"I did not think the past week could have been any more amazing, but to have the No. 1 song feels like the cherry on top," Barrett told Billboard. "I'm so grateful for my husband, who truly is a good one and inspired this song. Thank you to my family and fans for supporting me, my label and team for helping take my second single to the top and country radio for playing it. Most importantly, I'm thankful for our gracious Lord Jesus and how kind He is to me always. It's more than I deserve."

Barrett's achievement makes her the second female country artist in the last five years to have their first two singles go to No. 1, following Kelsea Ballerini, who achieved the feat with "Love Me Like You Mean It" and "Dibs."

In September, Barrett told reporters that "The Good Ones" was "inspired by my sweet husband." "We were sitting there thinking about what we wanted to write, and I just remembered when I was dating my husband at the time, a lot of family members would ask me, 'How's your boyfriend doing?'" she recalled. "And I'd be like, 'Oh he's good, he's a good one, he's a keeper.' And I have heard other girls say that before to people. I've heard that remark be said and I think actually one of the girls in the writing session said that, she was like, 'Oh yeah, I have a good one too.' And I was like, 'Well this is clearly what we need to write about. We need to write about the good ones.'"

Last week, Barrett won New Female Artist of the Year at the upcoming ACM Awards, where she will perform on Sunday night. The American Idol alum is also nominated for Single of the Year for "I Hope." Along with her professional success, Barrett recently became a new mom when she and Foehner welcomed daughter Baylah May in January.