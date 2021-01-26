Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Welcome Baby Girl, Reveal Her Name

✖

Congratulations to Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner! The couple has officially welcomed their first child, a daughter, sharing the news on Monday, Jan. 25. Both Barrett and Foehner used Instagram to share a photo of the sleeping newborn, a circular sign revealing that her name is Baylah May.

"Gotten to spend a very sweet week with our newest addition.. meet our girl Baylah May Foehner," Barrett captioned her post, revealing that her daughter was born on Jan. 18. "Baylah May Foehner," Fohener wrote. "The Lord Jesus has given me so much that I scarce can believe it. Not only to be saved from sin because of His Gospel but to also be given a Wife who is not only my best friend in the whole wide world but who also has bore me a child. I am a blessed man beyond my understanding."

On Jan. 15, Foehner indicated that baby Baylah was on the way when he shared a photo of himself and his wife with the caption, "Last dinner without a little one." "Astounded this is the woman and soon to be little one that I get to shepherd," he added. "May the Lord Jesus give me grace, for they deserve so much more than this pitiful man can give. #thefoehners."

Barrett and Foehner met during Season 16 of American Idol and married in October 2019. The couple announced Barrett's pregnancy in August 2020, and the 20-year-old shared that she has "wanted to be a mom for a very long time."

"It's something that I prayed about in high school and for the past year it's just been something that has laid on my heart," she told PopCulture.com and other outlets. "I just always would pray for a future spouse and I prayed for my future children hopefully that I'll be able to have, and to now be at that point is so exciting for me. It is so exciting because I can't you how many times I've tried to think of, "What are they going to look like? Who are they going to be like?"

The "I Hope" singer added that she is "just really excited to see what it brings, like everybody says it changes your life in a whole different... you think you could love somebody so much, but somehow it keeps expanding your love capacity for something."

"I'm just excited to have a little creation of somebody that I love very much, my husband as well as myself and just shows the beautifulness of the Lord and what he gives to us children," she continued. "And so I'm just excited for that."