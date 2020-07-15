Florida Georgia Line Wants Fans to Continue to Get to Know Them With New Album

Florida Georgia Line just released an EP, 6-Pack, in May, and the country duo is currently preparing to release their fifth studio album later this year. Speaking to their record label, group members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley explained that they consider each album as an opportunity for fans to continue to get to know them, and they hope this new project will be no different.

"We’ve always kinda said it’s hard to get to know somebody, an artist, through one album or a couple singles," Kelley said. "So, we’ve been kind of showing everybody what we can do through the last – we’re on our fifth album process." Kelley added, "Releasing four albums, we get to show a lot of different sides of who we are, where we’re headed, where we’ve been, and man, it’s a cool process. We’re very, very thankful, very grateful and man, just super blessed."

6-Pack featured six songs that will likely appear on FGL's upcoming album, including the pair's current single, "I Love My Country." "This collection has a serious vibe, a party vibe, a love vibe. So, we feel like it’s pretty well rounded," Kelley told Big Machine. "We’ve all been living in these uncertain times, and music is healing and music touches people a lot of different ways, and so, we wanted to make sure we were balanced on this EP. So, super excited to finally get this out and give our fans what they’ve been asking for, and hopefully put a smile on the world’s face."

The EP was produced by Hubbard, Kelley and Corey Crowder, marking a departure from the duo's frequent collaborator, producer Joey Moi. "We decided it was time to freshen up our sound," Hubbard told Esquire earlier this year. "It rebirthed the fun in making music. We can't wait to get to work every day." "We've been craving the organic elements of what we do," he added of his and Kelley's future work. "We're taking it back to recording with a full band, and then having fun bringing in different programming. It feels like a cool hybrid of a really country feel with different elements of rock and hip-hop."