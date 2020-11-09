Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Tests Positive for COVID-19

✖

Florida Georgia Line member Tyler Hubbard has tested positive for COVID-19, sharing the news with his fans on social media on Monday morning. On Sunday, Hubbard shared a photo of his tour bus in the driveway of his house asking fans to guess why it might be there, and on Monday, he confirmed that it is his temporary home.

"Some of y’all guessed it..... Got the vid," he captioned a selfie sitting in front of the bus. The Georgia native wrote that he was asymptomatic and quarantining on the bus, adding that he was missing his family, "writing songs" and feeling "thankful."

Hubbard and wife Hayley share three children, 2-year-old daughter Liv and sons Luca, 1, and Atlas, 1 month. In his post on Sunday, the family's dog, Harley, appeared in the shot, keeping his dad company as Hubbard quarantined outside, a chair set up under the awning of the bus.

"Any ideas why I would have my tour bus parked in the drive way?" he wrote.

The singer and bandmate Brian Kelley were scheduled to perform at the CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, though there is no word on whether Kelley will perform without Florida Georgia Line's other half. Lee Brice, who was also scheduled to perform during the show, also tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating. A CMA spokesperson confirmed that Brice had not attended any rehearsals or events for the show, but no statements have yet been released regarding Hubbard.

Other announced performers at the CMA Awards include Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, Jenee Fleenor, Little Big Town, Darius Rucker and Lady A, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Carly Pearce with Charles Kelley, Miranda Lambert, McBryde, Maren Morris, Rascal Flatts and Thomas Rhett with Urban, Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin.

The 2020 CMA Awards will air Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.