Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard's Kids 'Knock on His Door Every Day' for Hugs Amid His COVID-19 Quarantine

Florida Georgia Line member Tyler Hubbard is currently quarantining on his tour bus in his driveway after testing positive for COVID-19, but he's gotten a few visitors while in isolation. On Saturday morning, the singer used his Instagram Story to share with fans that his two older kids, 2-year-old daughter Olivia and 1-year-old son Luca, had come outside to surprise him, both kids dressed in costumes.

"Am I getting a visit from a princess or a fairy? And an astronaut? Oh my goodness," Hubbard told his kids in the clip, which he captioned, "My morning visitors make my day." His wife, Hayley, shared a photo on her Instagram page from the other side of the tour bus's door, posting a sweet snap of her kids waiting for their dad to open up. "They knock on his door every day hoping it’s the day they get to hug him," she wrote. Her post received a flood of comments including one from her husband that read, "I’m not crying.... you are."

Hubbard also shared a series of videos of himself FaceTiming with his daughter from inside his bus, the first of which he captioned, "Air hugs and FaceTime kisses from my angel." Another clip read, "I’m so ready for the real thing..should only be a couple more days. I’m over covid and being quarantined."

When he's not receiving visitors, Hubbard has kept busy writing songs, sharing the results of several of his writing sessions with fans. On Sunday, he posted a clip of a new song seemingly titled "Un-divided," which asks God to help bring the United States back together.

"I think it's time to come together / You and I can make a change / Maybe we can make a difference / Make the world a better place," the chorus reads. "Look around and love somebody / We been hateful long enough / Let the good Lord reunite us / Till this country that we love's un-divided." "Unless anybody wanted to know where I stand," Hubbard wrote, adding that the song was "My prayer."

The Georgia native initially revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis last Monday, two days before the CMA Awards in Nashville. He and bandmate Brian Kelley had been scheduled to perform but were forced to pull out of the show after Hubbard tested positive.

Along with Olivia and Luca, Hubbard and Hayley also share son Atlas, who is nearly two months old. In an Instagram post last week, Hayley opened up about how her husband's diagnosis has affected her family, writing that "we have a newborn that I can’t see for 14 days and 2 very active toddlers."

She added that after having a "freak out moment," she's choosing to see the positives in her family's situation, including the one-on-one time she is sharing with her two older kids. "There’s so much to be grateful for and I can’t wait for Tyler to finish his quarantine so we can all be together as a family again!!" she shared.