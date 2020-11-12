'No Truth' to Florida Georgia Line Breakup Rumors After Instagram Drama

✖

Florida Georgia Line fans were left wondering if there was tension between the country duo this week, noticing that group member Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, had unfollowed the Florida half of Florida Georgia Line, Brian Kelley, on Instagram. The move sparked rumblings of a possible breakup, but a source close to the group told Billboard that there is "no truth" to rumors of a split.

Another source told Us Weekly, "All is good with the FGL family. Tyler and Brian’s friendship is as strong as ever." After Us Weekly published their article, Hubbard refollowed Kelley, though Hayley is still not following Kelley or his wife, Brittney.

Hubbard clarified his relationship with Kelley in a video on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, sharing a clip of himself listening to Florida Georgia Line and Nelly's recent collaboration, "Lil Bit." "Makes me miss tour with my brothers [Nelly] [Brian Kelly]," he wrote.

Fans had speculated that Hubbard and Kelley differed in opinion regarding the recent presidential election. When a fan assumed in an Instagram comment that Kelley had voted for President-elect Joe Biden, the singer replied, "Think again bub," along with an American flag emoji. Meanwhile, Hubbard has previously criticized President Donald Trump and shared his support for the Black Lives Matter movement earlier this year. After the election was called for Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Hayley posted a message of thanks to Harris on Instagram along with a photo of her and Hubbard's daughter, Olivia.

"Yesterday was a day of mixed emotions for many. While it is easy to talk sides, this morning, my heart is full knowing one thing, my daughter will grow up in a world where it is not unusual to be the 'first' woman in any role," she wrote. "Thank you, [Kamala Harris], for standing on the shoulders of strong women so my daughter can stand on yours."

Meanwhile, Kelley posted a photo of crowds celebrating Biden's win on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Time to go back to work AMERICA. Booking shows ASAP."

Brittney also fueled speculation when she shared a series of quotes to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, including one that read, "Real friends don't always agree with [you], but they do respect your right to have an opinion." She also shared a video telling her followers, "A lot of people need to look up the definition of a democracy and bipartisanship and learn that."

All of this comes amid Hubbard's recent COVID-19 diagnosis, which he confirmed on Monday. He is currently quarantining on his tour bus in his driveway and shared that he is experiencing mild symptoms.