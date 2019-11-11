Florida Georgia Line Signs RaeLynn to Round Here Records

Round Here Records has another artist! The label, launched by Florida Georgia Line members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, announce they have signed The Voice alum RaeLynn to their roster. RaeLynn, who marks Round Here’s first female artist, is joining Round Here Records in conjunction with Kobalt’s record company AWAL.

“Signing to Round Here Records was an easy decision and I knew in my heart this was the right home for my music,” RaeLynn said in a statement. “I’ve known Tyler and BK for many years, and have always admired their electricity together as a team and as strong businessmen. They bring such incredible experience and knowledge of this business. To have artists like them – who are innovative and slaying the game at the helm of the label – adds something so unique and powerful.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“And alongside the AWAL team, this new platform gives me the support, and also the freedom, to build my brand in a unique way that we all envision,” she added. “Can’t wait for this new chapter to begin!”

Hubbard also shared the news on social media, along with a tease of RaeLynn’s new single, “Bra Off.”

“[Brian Kelley] and myself are so excited to announce that we’ve signed our first female artist to [Round Here Records]. Not only is [RaeLynn] such an incredibly talented songwriter and artist but also a great person and an inspiration to us all. She just dropped one of our favorite songs called ‘bra off’ so y’all be sure to go follow her and check out her new jam. Congrats RL. We love ya.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@tylerhubbard) on Nov 8, 2019 at 8:11am PST

RaeLynn replied to Hubbard’s post by expressing her excitement for all that is happening in her career, thanks to the FGL guys.

“Love you Tyler!!” RaeLynn wrote. “You and BK are the best. Can’t wait for all that is to come.”

RaeLynn was already signed as a writer to Florida Georgia line’s Tree Vibez publishing company, which made her even more of a fan of the two singers.

“Tyler and Brian are two of the most humble humans. I’ve met people that aren’t even famous or successful that have a bigger head than them,” RaeLynn told PopCulture.com. “And they are so grounded and they honestly are in music for the right reasons, and just because they love it. I think this whole thing that they’ve created with Tree Vibez, and creating a family to help lift just new songwriters and artists is absolutely amazing.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt