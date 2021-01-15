Florida Georgia Line Shares Title Track From Upcoming Album 'Life Rolls On'

Florida Georgia Line is treating fans to more music from the duo's upcoming album, Life Rolls On, releasing the title track on Friday, Jan. 15. Written by Ben Burgess, Alysa Vanderheym and Emily Weisband, "Life Rolls On" is all about accepting the ups and downs of life and living the best you can with what you have.

"As long as my heart's beating / And these old lungs keep breathing / The highs and the lows, yes and the nos only gonna make you strong," the chorus reads. "This world will keep turning / Bonfires will keep burning / I don't know what God's thinking of, but where we are is where we belong / I know it might be all right, might be all wrong, but life rolls on." Life Rolls On will be released on Feb. 12.

"We couldn’t wait any longer to hit y’all with one of our favorites off #LifeRollsOn to hold y’all over until the full album drops February 12th," Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley wrote on Instagram. "Y’all enjoy the title track now." Life Rolls On is Florida Georgia Line's fifth studio album and contains all six of the songs released on the duo's 6-Pack EP in 2020. Earlier this month, Hubbard and Kelley shared an additional new song, "New Truck."

"I think this personally is just a big, celebratory chapter," Hubbard previously said in a statement announcing the album. "We’ve come a long way since 2012 when we dropped our first album, it’s wild to think about the journey we’ve been on – the things we’ve got to do, the places music has taken us. We’re celebrating life and the good times, the ups and the downs, and the journey it took us to get where we’re at."

"It’s just evident within the music how good of a time we’re having," Kelley added, "and how good of a place in life we are for sure." See the full tracklist for Life Rolls On below and pre-order the album here.

1. “Long Live” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, David Garcia, Josh Miller

2. “Life Looks Good” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Jaren Johnston

3. “Countryside” – Blake Redferrin, Jake Rose, Michael Whitworth

4. “Always Gonna Love You” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Ross Copperman, Corey Crowder, Michael Hardy

5. “I Love My Country” – Kane Brown, Corey Crowder, Chase McGill, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Will Weatherly

6. “Hard To Get To Heaven” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Josh Thompson

7. “Long Time Comin'” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Jordan Schmidt, Canaan Smith

8. “Interlude” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder

9. “Ain’t Worried Bout It (Album Version)” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip

10. “Beer:30” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Canaan Smith, Ernest Keith Smith

11. “New Truck”* – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Jeff Gitelman, Raysean Hairston, Blake Redferrin, Priscilla Renea

12. “Eyes Closed” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Ross Copperman, Corey Crowder, Michael Hardy

13. “Second Guessing (From Songland)”** – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Ester Dean, Andrew DeRoberts, Shane McAnally, Griffen Palmer, Ben Simonetti, Ryan Tedder, Geoff Warburton

14. “Good To Me” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Canaan Smith

15. “U.S. Stronger” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley

16. “Life Rolls On” – Ben Burgess, Alysa Vanderheym, Emily Weisband