Florida Georgia Line Get Some New Wheels on 'New Truck'

Florida Georgia Line are preparing for their new album, Life Rolls On, by releasing another song from the album, dropping "New Truck" on Friday, Jan. 8. Written by band members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley along with Corey Crowder, Jeff Gitelman, Raysean Hairston, Blake Redferrin and Priscilla Renea, the hip-hop-inflected track celebrates a new ride.

"Got some alligator skin on my Silverado interior / And TV's on the headrest," the duo declares. "Made for tearin' up the woods, bunch of horses in the hood / Straight props, pretty good for a redneck."

"With ‘New Truck’ we were like, ‘Man, this feels good. I just want to ride around in my truck, listen to this, and have a song to jam to,'" Hubbard said a statment. "When any of our buddies get a new truck now, we can send it to them and say, 'Yo, bump this in the truck!'"

Kelley added, "It feels really different and fresh. It’s got a fun innocence about it too."

"New Truck" is one of several songs the duo has released from Life Rolls On, which arrives on Feb. 12. In early 2020, Florida Georgia Line released the EP 6-Pack, which contains six songs also on Life Rolls On including recent single "I Love My Country."

See the full track list for Life Rolls On below and pre-order the album here.

1. “Long Live” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, David Garcia, Josh Miller

2. “Life Looks Good” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Jaren Johnston

3. “Countryside” – Blake Redferrin, Jake Rose, Michael Whitworth

4. “Always Gonna Love You” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Ross Copperman, Corey Crowder, Michael Hardy

5. “I Love My Country” – Kane Brown, Corey Crowder, Chase McGill, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Will Weatherly

6. “Hard To Get To Heaven” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Josh Thompson

7. “Long Time Comin'” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Jordan Schmidt, Canaan Smith

8. “Interlude” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder

9. “Ain’t Worried Bout It (Album Version)” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip

10. “Beer:30” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Canaan Smith, Ernest Keith Smith

11. “New Truck”* – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Jeff Gitelman, Raysean Hairston, Blake Redferrin, Priscilla Renea

12. “Eyes Closed” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Ross Copperman, Corey Crowder, Michael Hardy

13. “Second Guessing (From Songland)”** – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Ester Dean, Andrew DeRoberts, Shane McAnally, Griffen Palmer, Ben Simonetti, Ryan Tedder, Geoff Warburton

14. “Good To Me” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Canaan Smith

15. “U.S. Stronger” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley

16. “Life Rolls On” – Ben Burgess, Alysa Vanderheym, Emily Weisband