Florida Georgia Line’s Round Here Records Announce Partnership to Release Dylan Schneider’s Latest EP

Florida Georgia Line duo members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley announced they had launched Round Here Records, signing tour opener Canaan Smith as their flagship artist. Now, Hubbard and Kelley reveal they have partnered with Interscope Records to help release rising star Dylan Schneider‘s new EP, Whole Town Talk, out Friday, Aug. 23.

“We are so excited to get to join team Dylan to help encourage, support, and create opportunities for this amazingly talented artist and writer,” the FGL guys said in a statement. “We’ve loved Dylan since the day we met three or four years ago and are so thankful to have him in our family and on our roster. Timing is everything — and for Dylan, the time is now.”

“I’ve looked up to BK and Tyler for a long time now, and Interscope has been an amazing label home,” added Schneider. “To have two monsters in the music industry like FGL and Interscope joining forces on my behalf is a dream come true. Truly humbling. This new EP has been a long time coming, but I promise it’s worth the wait. This is hands down the best music i have ever written and recorded – can’t wait to share it with the world.”

It was because of artists like Schneider that Hubbard and Kelley were inspired to start their own record label.

“The label started with a passion to create music and to make records,” Hubbard told Billboard. “It happened organically [as] we continued to find the artists and friends that we love, believe in and thought had a gift and talent that we wanted to try to nurture. It turned into something that we are really excited about. [We’re] trying to do some trailblazing in this record label space.”

Florida Georgia Line also has their own Tree Vibez publishing company, where Smith is signed as a writer, but they insist that isn’t a requirement for an artist who wants to work with Round Here Records.

“If we find a songwriter/artist that has a publishing deal somewhere else, they don’t have to be on Tree Vibez to sign with Round Here Records,” explained Kelley. “Tyler and I are looking for great people, great talent and great songs, and that’s what Round Here and Tree Vibez is always focused on.”

Schneider has just been added as an opening act for the remainder of Florida Georgia Line‘s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour. Find tour dates, and order Whole Town Talk, at DylanSchneiderMusic.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Chris Polk