Florida Georgia Line’s Personal ‘Blessings’ Video Shows off Their Own Families

Florida Georgia Line just released the video for their latest song, “Blessings,” which shows off their own families. The video for the song, from their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country record, appropriately shows off their biggest blessings in life, namely their families. Tyler Hubbard‘s wife, Hayley Hubbard, and Brian Kelley‘s wife, Brittney Kelley, both appear in the video, along with Hubbard’s children and various other loved ones.

It’s fitting that both Hayley and Brittney appear in the “Blessings” video, since they served as inspiration for the powerful tune.

“That song was started in January 2016 in St. John island,” Kelley previously explained. “Me and some buddies and my wife and some friends we were there for about five weeks and kind of got the chorus going. And then we got back to Nashville in February and gave Tom [Douglas] a call, had him over to the Treehouse with us, and got to work on finishing the song. And, [it’s] just an attitude of gratitude. Always count your blessings, always be thankful, even to wake up.

“No matter how bad your day is, no matter whatever happens, you got to wake up that day and that’s the big deal,” he continued. “We’re super thankful for all the blessings – our families and the fact that we get to create for a living and touch a lot of people’s lives and provide jobs, and just feel extremely fulfilled. So it’s just a good reminder, always count your blessings.”

Can’t Say I Ain’t Country was released this past February, but the guys are already working on new music. After releasing “Fight” with Tayla Parx, FGL hinted that they were already working on their next record.

“Guess who’s back in the studio?” the duo posted on social media.

Florida Georgia Line will have plenty of time to work on their fifth studio album, since they are off the road for the next several months. The guys haven’t announced any tour dates in 2020 until they hit the road in April with Kenny Chesney, on his Chillaxification Tour, which also includes Old Dominion. The tour kicks off in April and will wrap up in August with two shows at the famed Gillette Stadium. Find dates by visiting FloridaGeorgiaLine.com.

