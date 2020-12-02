Florida Georgia Line Explains How They Use Gratitude to Counter Negativity

✖

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley know that they have a lot to be thankful for, and consistently reminding themselves to be grateful is one of the reasons their blessings keep coming. "Someone told us at some point that it’s hard to have a bad day or be in a bad mood if you’re thinking about what you’re grateful for," Hubbard told the pair's record label.

"I mean, obviously we have days that we struggle with this, but just trying to live in a mindset of being grateful, you know," he continued, noting that he and Kelley have bad days just like everyone else. "We have a ton to be grateful for, so, really, it’s not hard. It’s just a matter of telling yourself, 'Hey! Look around for a second and realize where you’re at.'"

"So, I don’t know, it’s a lifestyle that we’ve tried to adapt and a mindset that we’ve tried to adapt and it just makes life so much more beautiful," he continued. "And ultimately we all have a lot to be thankful for. And it just seems like more and more blessings continue to be poured on us so, it gets easier and easier as you kind of practice that, for us."

That viewpoint is one of several that Hubbard and Kelley share, including faith in God. During a recent interview with Storme Warren on SiriusXM's Exit 209 with Storme Warren, the duo noted that while their political opinions may differ, that's something they will always have in common.

"As it relates to politics, we might have different views or [a] different set of opinions or the way we perceive our leaders, but ultimately we're a lot alike and we think a lot alike," Hubbard said. "We both believe in God and we both put our faith in him and we know that he's in control over Donald Trump or Joe Biden. So we're voting Jesus and our world and trusting that He's in control and letting our risks come there."

They also shared that they're feeling "stronger than ever" after rumors of a split. "We've had moments where we want to kill each other, but a lot of it's out of love," Hubbard explained. "We put that first and foremost and we know the importance of our relationship and how much love we have for each other. Over the years, we've worked to become stronger and stronger and stronger, and that's even through the hard times, it's made us stronger as friends and brothers and partners. So we're really thankful for it."