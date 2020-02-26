Florida Georgia Line Says ‘God Is Doing Something Within Us’ as They Look to the Future

Florida Georgia Line is dropping some big hints about their future projects, but they aren’t revealing too many details, at least not yet. Still, the duo, made up of Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, admit they are relying on their faith as they try to accomplish their goals throughout the remainder of the year and beyond.

“Monday motivation: God is doing something within us that we can’t do without him,” Florida Georgia Line posted on social media. “He’s put a dream inside our hearts, a mission, given us a lifelong song of thankfulness and gratitude. It’s go time, ladies and gentleman! Can’t wait to take you along this journey of new music and continuing to grow [Tree Vibez Music], our publishing company!!

“AND we are adding the best team and foundation to our record label we own and started last year [Round Here Records],” they continued, tagging Canaan Smith, RaeLynn, Red Ferrin, Dylan Schneider and Corey Crowder. “So many good things happening in the background we can’t wait to fill you in on!!!! Most of all it really is this new music! Y’all we feel more creative than ever…..There’s a new energy, there’s a next level, and we are pushing to get there! Our motto: create the life you wanna live by creating it! Who’s with us?!”

FGL previously hinted they would release new music in 2020, although they promised they wouldn’t venture too far from what their fans expected from them.

“I think we just stick to what we’ve always done,” Hubbard vowed. “Keep our head down, work hard and try to record the best music and write the best music that we possibly can in that stage of life, whatever stage we’re at. And I think that’s what the fans connect to. I think with each album it kind of describes who we are at that time and what we’re into and what we’re doing.

“And we just try not to put too much pressure on ourselves and just kind of approach it the same way and give it our best effort, 110 percent,” he added. “It’s gonna work out.”

Florida Georgia Line will hit the road later this year with Kenny Chesney on his Chillaxification Tour.

