Florida Georgia Line on New Album: 'We Just Stick to What We've Always Done'

Florida Georgia Line will release a new album later this year. The record, which will be the duo's fifth, follows their Can't Say I Ain't Country album, released a year ago, and will follow much of the same formula that both Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley have used since they began.

"I think we just stick to what we've always done," Hubbard shared with their record label. "Keep our head down, work hard and try to record the best music and write the best music that we possibly can in that stage of life, whatever stage we're at. And I think that's what the fans connect to. I think with each album it kind of describes who we are at that time and what we're into and what we're doing.

"And we just try not to put too much pressure on ourselves and just kind of approach it the same way and give it our best effort, 110 percent," he added. "It's gonna work out."

Florida Georgia Line, who just parted ways with their management company, went to the Bahamas to record at least some of the tracks on their next set of tunes in the beginning of 2020. The duo also spends the first part of every year laying out a detailed plan of how to be the best artists and songwriters they can be, both for themselves and their loyal fans.

"We talk about what the goal is, how many shows we want to do," Hubbard revealed. "Obviously, we just want to continue to write songs every year and try to continue to better ourselves in each area of our life. That's kind of broad obviously, but I'd say we strategize pretty hard – everything from single choices to album rollout plan to tour and production and who we're going to bring out.

"You're always kind of planning a year in advance for everything," he added. "So we stay a year ahead of it and continue to try to plan and strategize and step our game up along the way."

Florida Georgia Line will be off the road until April, when they join Kenny Chesney for the stadium dates on Chesney's Chillaxification Tour.

"Being asked to go on tour with Chesney was a bucket list moment for us, no doubt," Kelley acknowledged. "We both grew up listening to Kenny as kids, and obviously he's a legend but still doing it at a great level, at a high level. And he's somebody that we've been learning from; we want to learn more from. He's been doing stadiums for like 15 or 20 years, which is crazy when you think about it."

