Florida Georgia Line Eager to Begin Las Vegas Residency

Florida Georgia Line just announced they would do a limited-run residency in Las Vegas in December, Florida Georgia Line Live From Las Vegas, with child prodigy Mason Ramsey serving as their opening act, and they can’t wait to get started. Although Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley only booked a handful of dates so far, they hint there might be more shows in Vegas in the future.

“[We’re] just kind of dipping our toe in the water to see what it feels like,” Hubbard told PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “We’ve never spent more than about three days in Vegas, nor did we ever want to. So I think we’re kind of excited to actually go spend two weeks, kind of spend some time off the strip a little bit. See what else Nevada has to offer … I do think if it goes over well then down the road at some point, we could definitely turn that into something a little bigger.”

FGL spent much of the year off the road, while Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, got settled into life with daughter, Olivia Rose (born in December), and the guys worked on their upcoming new album.

“This was a great year to do that, being off the road, not doing a big tour,” Hubbard added. “Kind of creating a little bit more of a demand. A lot of fans know if they want to come see us, they can come to Vegas and see us in residency.”

Florida Georgia Line was inspired to do the Vegas residency by thinking of some of their own musical heroes who spent time in Sin City.

“You also think about that, all the Vegas entertainment history – Wayne Newton and Elvis, everybody,” Hubbard adds. “So it’s cool to kind of be the first young guys to go out there, try it out. And it’s also cool because we have a lot of friends that live in California, LA, so they’ll be going back and forth and hopping on our shows. We’ll make it extra special.”

Florida Georgia Line Live From Las Vegas will be held at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, which only adds to the appeal for Hubbard and Kelley.

“It’s just such a great place for entertainment and we’re excited to see what kind of fans come to see us,” Hubbard says. “It’s such a destination, so you never know who you’re going to get. I think that makes it all the more special. All the different energies. So we’re excited. Planet Hollywood’s going to be awesome. For sure.”

Florida Georgia Line Live From Las Vegas will kick off on Dec. 1, and run through Dec. 11. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Photo Credit: Instagram/floridageorgialine