Everything to Know About the 2019 CMA Awards Nominations

The nominees for the 2019 CMA Awards will be announced on Wednesday, officially confirming which artists will be vying for one of country music’s highest honors come November.

The announcement will be made live on Good Morning America and on Billboard’s livestream, with select categories announced during the 8 a.m. hour by Jimmie Allen and Ashley McBryde. The nominations will be followed by a performance of “If I Know Me” by Morgan Wallen and Allen and McBryde, which will air later on Wednesday’s broadcast of Strahan & Sara at 1 p.m.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Wednesday morning, I’m joining @AshleyMcBryde on Good Morning America to announce this year’s #CMAawards nominees!” Allen shared on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J I M M I E A L L E N (@jimmieallen) on Aug 26, 2019 at 4:12pm PDT

“My buddy !! I can’t wait to announce with you ! (In case you weren’t aware Jimmie is the funniest most personable man out there… we get along…)” McBryde commented.

Following the GMA broadcast, Wallen and country group Midland will announce the nominees in the remaining categories on Billboard‘s live stream at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can tune into both sets of nominations via the CMA and Billboard‘s Twitter and YouTube platforms.

Neither Allen nor McBryde has yet been nominated for a CMA Award, though their gigs as announcers on Wednesday indicate that this just might be their year. Wallen and Midland have also not yet been nominated.

The 2019 CMA Awards will be hosted by Carrie Underwood with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. Underwood has hosted the shot for the past 11 years with Brad Paisley and McEntire has previously hosted the ACM Awards. Together, the three women hold 124 CMA Awards nominations and 22 total wins between them.

Variety reports that last year’s CMAs took a noticeable ratings dive, down 34 percent in the demo and 29 percent in total viewers from 2017. In addition to the new hosts, this year’s show will also see a new director, with ABC bringing in Alex Rudzinski, who has previously worked on the MTV VMAs.

The 53rd annual CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring