After announcing his upcoming triple album, Heart & Soul, Eric Church has released another song from the project, sharing "Heart On Fire" on Friday, Jan. 29. Written solely by Church, the song is an up-tempo, Southern rock-infused track looking back on a young love. Accompanied by longtime backing vocalist Joanna Cotten, Church references a number of classic rock songs during his reminiscence including Elvis Presley's "All Shook Up," Don McLean's "American Pie," Guns N' Roses' "Paradise City" and "New York Minute" by Don Henley.

"A turned up radio but that static was heavy / Couldn't make out any words but 'Take me to the levee,'" he sings. "That look on your face was full of wild desire / Soakin' my soul in gas and settin' my heart on fire." "'Heart On Fire' is the first song on the Heart album, and normally if we had four songs about heart, with the way we used to do this we would cut three of them out and we’d do one," Church told his record label. "It started to be cool that this time we could lean into that sameness and the themes where you can put the songs together and know we wrote these within this much time of each other.”

Heart & Soul will be released in three installments — the first album, Heart, will arrive on April 16, the ampersand album will be a vinyl record available only to members of Church's fan club on April 20, and Soul will be released on April 23. In total, the triple album will contain 24 songs. Church has already released several songs from the project including his current single "Hell of a View. See the full track list for Heart & Soul below and pre-order the album here.

Heart

1. “Heart on Fire” (Eric Church)

2. “Heart of the Night” (Eric Church, Jeremy Spillman, Jeff Hyde, Ryan Tyndell, Travis Hill)

3. “Russian Roulette” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Monty Criswell)

4. “People Break” (Eric Church, Luke Laird)

5. “Stick That in Your Country Song” (Davis Naish, Jeffrey Steele)

6. “Never Break Heart” (Eric Church, Luke Dick)

7. “Crazyland” (Eric Church, Luke Laird, Michael Heeney)

8. “Bunch of Nothing” (Eric Church, Jeff Hyde)

9. “Love Shine Down” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Jeffrey Steele)

&

1. “Through My Ray-Bans” (Eric Church, Luke Laird, Barry Dean)

2. “Doing Life With Me” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Jeffrey Steele)

3. “Do Side” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard)

4. “Kiss Her Goodbye” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard)

5. “Mad Man” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard)

6. “Lone Wolf” (Eric Church, Jeff Hyde, Ryan Tyndell)

Soul

1. “Rock & Roll Found Me” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Driver Williams)

2. “Look Good and You Know It” (Eric Church, Jonathan Singleton, Travis Meadows)

3. “Bright Side Girl” (Eric Church, Jeff Hyde, Scotty Emerick, Clint Daniels)

4. “Break It Kind of Guy” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Luke Dick)

5. “Hell of a View” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Monty Criswell)

6. “Where I Wanna Be” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Jeremy Spillman, Ryan Tyndell)

7. “Jenny” (Eric Church)

8. “Bad Mother Trucker” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Luke Dick, Jeremy Spillman)

9. “Lynyrd Skynyrd Jones” (Casey Beathard)