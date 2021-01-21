Eric Church Releasing Triple Album 'Heart & Soul' in April

✖

After months of speculation, Eric Church has confirmed that he will not be releasing a single album or even a double album — the Chief has a triple album on the way. In an announcement to his fan club, the Church Choir, on Thursday, Church confirmed that he will be releasing a triple album, Heart & Soul, which will arrive this spring.

"I have three albums coming out in April," the 43-year-old said in a video later shared to his social media accounts. "They came out of my 28 days in the mountains of North Carolina, where the songs were recorded and written. The collection is entitled Heart & Soul." Church told his fan club that they have the opportunity to receive an exclusive white vinyl version of the the middle album, &, which was "made for and only available to you." The CMA Entertainer of the Year added that "it's been a long 10 months," but he can't wait to get back on the road.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Church (@ericchurchmusic)

"With the power of music, and love for each other, we will get through this, we will gather again soon," he said. "I cannot wait to play this music for you live. It is the very best we've ever made. In the meantime, I hope you enjoy the records." During the past year, Church released several new songs including "Stick That in Your Country Song," "Bad Mother Trucker," "Crazyland," "Through My Ray-Bans" and current single "Hell of a View," all of which will be included on Heart & Soul.

Rolling Stone reports that the album will be released over one week in April and will span 24 songs — Heart will arrive on April 16, & on April 20 and Soul on April 23. The Church Choir can pre-order Heart & Soul beginning Thursday, Jan. 28 and public pre-order begins on Friday, Jan. 29. Both Heart and Soul have nine songs each, while the fan club-only & houses six tracks.

Church's last album was 2018's Desperate Man, which contains the singles "Desperate Man," "Some of It" and "Monsters." On Feb. 7, the singer will perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LV alongside Jazmine Sullivan, marking the first time that two singers will perform the "Star-Spangled Banner" together since Aaron Neville and Aretha Franklin performed at the 2006 Super Bowl in Detroit.

See the full track list for Heart & Soul below.

Heart

1. “Heart on Fire” (Eric Church)

2. “Heart of the Night” (Eric Church, Jeremy Spillman, Jeff Hyde, Ryan Tyndell, Travis Hill)

3. “Russian Roulette” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Monty Criswell)

4. “People Break” (Eric Church, Luke Laird)

5. “Stick That in Your Country Song” (Davis Naish, Jeffrey Steele)

6. “Never Break Heart” (Eric Church, Luke Dick)

7. “Crazyland” (Eric Church, Luke Laird, Michael Heeney)

8. “Bunch of Nothing” (Eric Church, Jeff Hyde)

9. “Love Shine Down” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Jeffrey Steele)

&

1. “Through My Ray-Bans” (Eric Church, Luke Laird, Barry Dean)

2. “Doing Life With Me” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Jeffrey Steele)

3. “Do Side” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard)

4. “Kiss Her Goodbye” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard)

5. “Mad Man” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard)

6. “Lone Wolf” (Eric Church, Jeff Hyde, Ryan Tyndell)

Soul

1. “Rock & Roll Found Me” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Driver Williams)

2. “Look Good and You Know It” (Eric Church, Jonathan Singleton, Travis Meadows)

3. “Bright Side Girl” (Eric Church, Jeff Hyde, Scotty Emerick, Clint Daniels)

4. “Break It Kind of Guy” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Luke Dick)

5. “Hell of a View” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Monty Criswell)

6. “Where I Wanna Be” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Jeremy Spillman, Ryan Tyndell)

7. “Jenny” (Eric Church)

8. “Bad Mother Trucker” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Luke Dick, Jeremy Spillman)

9. “Lynyrd Skynyrd Jones” (Casey Beathard)