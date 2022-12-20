Country Singer and Wife Welcome Baby Boy Named Lyric

Country singer Drew Baldridge and his wife, Katherine Kraus, now have a unique answer whenever they are asked about their favorite lyric. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Monday and they named him Lyric Lee Baldridge. Baldridge, 30, is best known for his 2016 hits "Dance with Ya" and "Rebound."

"We are overwhelmed with love and excitement getting to finally meet our baby boy," Baldridge and Kraus told PEOPLE. "He's the best gift for Christmas that we could ever ask for!" Lyric was born in Nashville on Monday, a week after his due date. He weighed 7 lbs., 8 oz., and measured 19 inches at birth.

Baldridge felt that Lyric was the "perfect fit" for their son because he is a songwriter and musician. "We've had a boy name and girl name picked out for as long as we can remember so luckily that's something we didn't have to stress much about," he said, adding that the name has been "in the back of my mind for years." Lee is in honor of Kraus' father, whose middle name is also Lee, Baldridge told PEOPLE.

Lyric was born a short time after Baldridge released his new Christmas song, "The Best Gift for Christmas." Baldridge said he wrote it with his son in mind. "I also recently released my sophomore album, Country Born which I am also super proud of," Baldridge said. "Fans have been so supportive and now I can't wait to share the next chapter of my life – fatherhood – with them."

Baldridge and Kraus married in May 2021. They announced they were expecting in May, two months after they discovered Kraus was pregnant. It was unexpected, the guitarist said. In June, they made history with the first-ever gender reveal on the Grand Ole Opry stage. They opened a big box on the stage, revealing a blue balloon.

"Katie took a test the night before I was going out on tour, and she didn't expect to get a positive result," Baldridge previously told PEOPLE. "She screamed my name upstairs and came downstairs holding the test and we both about fell over with shock and excitement."

Baldridge released his first album, Dirt on Us, in 2016. The album peaked at number 11 on the U.S. Country album charts and reached number 111 on the Billboard 200 chart. His singles "Dance with Ya," "Rebound," "Guns & Roses," and "Senior Year" all reached the U.S. County Airplay chart.