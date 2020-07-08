Donald Trump Remembers 'Great Country Rocker' Charlie Daniels

✖

Charlie Daniels died on Monday morning and received a tribute from the president on Tuesday night when Donald Trump tweeted about Daniels, who he called a "great country rocker." Trump tweeted, "We will miss GREAT Country Rocker, Charlie Daniels, who passed away yesterday in Hermitage, Tennessee. My condolences to his wife Hazel, and their family. Charlie is in my thoughts and prayers. I love his music! #RIPCharlieDaniels."

Daniels died on Monday morning at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee, from a hemorrhagic stroke at the age of 83. He left behind his wife of nearly 56 years, Hazel, their son, Charles William Daniels, adopted grandchildren Evan Daniel Tubb and Ayala Grace Nowling, grandbuddies Taylor Corlew Jenkins and Bailey Wheeler and The Charlie Daniels Band family.

The late musician has received an outpouring of tributes since his death including messages from Carrie Underwood, Randy Travis, Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, John Rich and more. "Charlie Daniels was one of the finest gentlemen I have ever known," Travis captioned an Instagram video of the two men praying together. "He, and [Daniels' wife] Hazel, have been two of my and [Travis' wife] Mary's dearest friends over the past years. We laughed, cried and prayed together. Not only was he a gift to us, but to the entire world."

"Daniels showed the rest of us what it means to be a great human being," Rich said in a statement. "He found redemption, then lived a life devoted to serving God, his family, and fellow countrymen. He was much more than his music. He was kind and strong and had a powerful soul that will be sorely missed here on earth, but no doubt has received eternal glory in Heaven. We will always love and miss him forever. God bless you, Mr. Charlie."

Daniels began his career in the '50s when he formed a band after graduating from high school and throughout his career was known for his work in Southern rock, bluegrass and country music. He worked as a session musician in Nashville before releasing his own music, and he went on to earn inductions into the Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame in 2002, the Grand Ole Opry in 2008, the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2009 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016.

The 83-year-old's funeral service will be held on Friday at World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. On Wednesday, there will be a patriotic-themed service outside of Sellars Funeral Home in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, and on Thursday there will be an open visitation from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home.