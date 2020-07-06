Charlie Daniels Dead: Country Music Hall of Famer Suffered Hemorrhagic Stroke

Following the new that Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels has died, reports indicate that he passed away after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. On Monday, Daniels' website shared the news that Daniels had died at the age of 83. "Country music and southern rock legend Charlie Daniels has passed," the statement read.

"The Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member died this morning at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee," the statement went on to say. "Doctors determined the cause of death was a hemorrhagic stroke." According to Healthline, "a hemorrhagic stroke "occurs when a blood vessel ruptures and blood accumulates in the tissue around the rupture. This puts pressure on the brain and causes a loss of blood to the surrounding areas." The statement on Daniel's website also stated that "funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days."

“To be able to be a member and to have my name linked with my heroes is some pretty heady stuff for a guy that loves music and loves the Grand Ole Opry as much as I do.” - Charlie Daniels Charlie, thank you for all of the music and joy you’ve given us. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oecnKL2c19 — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) July 6, 2020

Many of Daniel's peers in the country music industry have since taken to social media to mourn his death, with Luke Bryan writing, "Just learning of the passing of this great man. What a hero. A true patriot, Christian, and country music icon. Prayers to his family. Thank you for all your contributions on and off the stage. God bless you Charlie Daniels."

"Man I am heartbroken to hear that Charlie Daniels passed away this morning," Jason Aldean added. "He was one of the nicest/kindest people I have ever met. Thanks for the musical legacy u left all of us. We will miss you Mr. Charlie!" Jake Owen also spoke out, saying, "Charlie Daniels was the nicest country artist I’ve ever had the chance to spend moments around. His music and talent speaks for itself, but boys and girls it’s the legacy you leave behind and your character. It doesn’t get better than Charlie Daniels. Rest In Peace Charlie."

Country music stars are not the only ones mourning Daniels, as Fox News host Sean Hannity also memorialized the late legend. In a tweet Hannity wrote, "Today America lost A Great American who loved God Family Country and our brave heroes. Heaven has a new angel today. God speed Charlie Daniels. All our love and prayers to his family, friends and fans around the world, he is irreplaceable and we mourn with you all."