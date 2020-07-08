Charlie Daniels Funeral Plans Announced

✖

Country music legend Charlie Daniels died on Monday at age 83, and funeral plans for the late musician have now been announced. According to WSMV News 4 in Nashville, events celebrating Daniels will take place over three days beginning with a patriotic-themed service on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. outside of Sellars Funeral Home in Mount Juliet, just outside of Nashville.

The event will be open to the public and will feature honors from the military and an aircraft flyover as well as appearances by Trace Adkins, Tracey Lawrence, Darryl Worley and more. On Thursday, an open visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home. During that event, police say that "local law enforcement Honor Guards will perform a casket watch throughout the visitation." The Mt. Juliet Police Department will be helping with security and traffic for both events and said in a statement on Tuesday that "The public should anticipate increased traffic around the N. Mt. Juliet Road and Division Street intersections while the events are underway." Funeral services for Daniels will be held on Friday at World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and police will escort the musician's body to and from the service.

Daniels died on Monday morning at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee from a hemorrhagic stroke. After his death, his body was given a police escort back to Mount Juliet to Sellars Funeral Home on Monday and those who wanted to show respect to the late star were able to do so on Mt. Juliet Rd from I-40 to the railroad tracks during escort procession.

In lieu of flowers, Daniels' family is asking fans to donate to the Journey Home Project, a nonprofit organization Daniels founded in 2014. Throughout his career, the 83-year-old was a staunch supporter of U.S. servicemen and women, and his organization has raised over $1 million for veterans and veterans-related programs and charities. Fans can donate online or by mail (17060 Central Pike, Lebanon, TN 37090) and floral arrangements can be sent to Sellars Funeral Home.

Daniels was known for his unique musical style fusing Southern rock, bluegrass and country music and a number of hits including "Drinkin' My Baby Goodbye," "The South's Gonna Do It" and his signature song, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia." He was inducted into the Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame in 2002, the Grand Ole Opry in 2008, the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2009 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016.