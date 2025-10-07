Dolly Parton’s Sister Asks for ‘Prayers’ for the Music Icon Amid Health Issues

Dolly Parton alarmed fans when she announced her string of Las Vegas shows would be postponed as she deals with a health situation. The country icon revealed in an Instagram post recently that the dates are pushed back nearly a year, and the order came straight from her doctor to take some time off to rest.

Now, her sister is speaking out. And she’s asking for prayers for the “I Will Always Love You” singer.

In a Facebook post, Freida Parton made a call to fans. “Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately,” she wrote in part. “I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me. She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!”

Last month, the “Jolene” singer revealed her health update. “I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to cancel my upcoming Las Vegas concerts. As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I have a few procedures,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon! In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see,” she continued. “You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you. While I’ll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say. And don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with you all. I love you and thank you for understanding.”

PEOPLE previously reported that Parton was set to perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, her first extended run in the city in 32 years. Also in September, she announced she missed a performance due to dealing with kidney stones.