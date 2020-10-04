Dolly Parton Says She Might Actually Pose for Playboy: 'We've Talked About It'

✖

Dolly Parton is in talks with Playboy to appear in the magazine to celebrate her 75th birthday. She last appeared on the magazine's cover back in October 1978, and could make another appearance if it was in "good taste," the legendary country music star said. Parton turns 75 in January and she just released her 47th solo album on Friday, A Holly Dolly Christmas.

Parton appeared on the Scott Mills & Chris Stark Show on BBC Radio 5 Live this weekend, and she was asked about working with Playboy. Mills asked her if appearing in the magazine was part of her 75th birthday plans. "Yeah, I just might do it, if I can do it in good taste and they want it [and] we'll do it along with a really good interview inside. So, yeah, we've talked about it," Parton said, reports The Daily Mail.

In that same interview, Parton opened up about her sleeping habits. She confirmed she is a "very early riser" and wakes up at 3 a.m. every day. "I've always done that. Even if I go to bed late, I just seem to wake up at 3 a.m.," Parton said. "I do some of my best work in the morning between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. I don't sleep my life away."

Parton has shown no signs of slowing down, as she released her first Christmas album in 30 years on Friday. A Holly Dolly Christmas includes a collection of Christmas standards and collaborations. She recorded a take on Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" with Jimmy Fallon and "Christmas Where Are You" with Billy Ray Cyrus. Miley Cyrus also appears on "Christmas Is." Willie Nelson recorded a new version of his song "Pretty Paper" with Parton, and Parton's brother Randy appears on "You Are My Christmas."

This holiday season, Parton fans will also see the singer in Christmas on the Square, a new Netflix movie hitting the streaming service on Nov. 22. The film stars Christine Baranski as Regina Fuller, who returns to her hometown after her father dies to evict everyone during the holiday season. Parton stars as the angel who rekindles Regina's old romance and helps inspire her to change her mind. The film will include 14 Parton songs, including the title track. Parton previously worked with Netflix on the movie Dumplin' and the anthology series Heartstrings, which featured episodes inspired by Parton's songs.