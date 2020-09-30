Dolly Parton Reveals New Netflix Christmas Movie 'Christmas on the Square'

Dolly Parton is spreading even more Christmas cheer this holiday season, announcing her new Netflix movie, Christmas on the Square, on Tuesday. The movie will premiere Nov. 22 on the streaming service and was directed and choreographed by Debbie Allen.

Variety reports that the musical stars Christine Baranski as Regina Fuller, a "wealthy and unpleasant woman" who returns to her hometown after her father's death to evict everyone just before the holiday season. After encountering an angel (Parton), rekindling an old romance, and hearing stories from the community, Regina "has a change of heart." The movie will feature 14 original songs by Parton, and ahead of the film's announcement, the country star released "Christmas on the Square," which appears on her upcoming album A Holly Dolly Christmas, her first holiday album in 30 years.

"#ChristmasOnTheSquare is more than just a song...it’s also a musical!" Parton wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. "Watch my newest movie, directed by [Debbie Allen] and starring Christine Baranski, [Jennifer Lewis] and so many other talented folks, November 22 on [Netflix]."

The 74-year-old previously worked with Netflix on the movie Dumplin' and the series Heartstrings, which was an anthology-style set of episodes inspired by some of Parton's hit songs. Along with the movie and her album, Parton is keeping the holiday spirit going with Williams Sonoma for a holiday collection that will include items like her signature cookie mix and festive aprons.

A Holly Dolly Christmas will be released on Oct. 2 and will feature several collaborations including appearances from Michael Bublé, Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson and Parton's brother Randy Parton.

"I thought, 'I think I'll call it A Holly Dolly Christmas because I love the song 'A Holly Jolly Christmas' with Burl Ives," Parton told Billboard of her inspiration for the album's title. "He used to be on all of my Christmas specials all through the years. I think of him as Mr. Christmas. I thought, 'Why don't do I call it something cute and clever, like that or Deck the Halls with Boughs of Dolly, something corny like that.'"

