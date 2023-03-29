Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks to Host 2023 ACM Awards

The 2023 ACM Awards have found their hosts! The Academy of Country Music Awards announced Wednesday that Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on May 11. The hosting gig marks Brooks' first stint on the show. Parton, meanwhile, returns for her second consecutive year, the country music icon having co-hosted the 2022 ceremony alongside Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. Parton also previously hosted the awards show solo in 2000.

"I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth," Parton, who will host following her recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, said. "While I've had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can't believe we've never had the chance to work together. In addition, getting to see all this great new talent in Country music, I am excited to have the chance to premiere the lead single from my upcoming rock album on the show!"

(Photo: Art Streiber)

Brooks, who joins the ACM Awards ahead of the launch of his Las Vegas residency, added, Anyone with Dolly Parton makes a fantastic couple." Damon Whiteside, the Academy of Country Music CEO and the ACM Awards' executive producer, said, "we couldn't be more excited to bring this legendary pair together for the first time ever as Country Music's Party of the Year heads to the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters. From exclusive superstar performances to unexpected collaborations to the industry's most exciting emerging talent, fans are in for an unforgettable night that can only be seen on the ACM Awards stage!"

The Academy of Country Music Awards tapping Parton and Brooks for hosting duties isn't much of a surprise given their impact on the genre and their long histories in relation to the ceremony. Considered to be one of the world's most honored and revered artists of all time, Parton has garnered 13 ACM Awards wins, including entertainer of the year in 1977, throughout her decades-long career. Brooks, meanwhile, has earned 22 ACM Awards, including a record-setting six entertainer of the year trophies. He was also named ACM artist of the decade for the '90s.

The 58th ACM Awards will stream live from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET exclusively for a global audience across 240+ territories on Prime Video. A full rebroadcast of the ceremony and performances will stream next day for free on Amazon Freevee. This year's ceremony will mark a return to Texas for the first time since 2015. Nominees, performers, and presenters for this year's show will be announced at a later time.