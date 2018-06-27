Dolly Parton, Faith Hill to Receive Stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2019 has officially been announced, and multiple country stars made the list this year, with Dolly Parton, Faith Hill, Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt all set to see their names engraved on the famous walkway in Los Angeles.

Parton’s honor will make her the first woman in the 21st century to have her name engraved twice, as she has already earned her own star for her solo achievements. Her 2019 accolade pairs her with Harris and Ronstadt in a celebration of their work on the album Trio, which they recorded together in 1987.

Three years prior to that, Parton received her solo star on the walkway, and in 1999, the group joined forces again to release Trio II.

Parton celebrated the news with a video on social media.

“I am so excited that I have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but with two of my best friends,” she said. Parton also joked about the fact that she now has a second star, explaining, “That’s natural. I like to do things in pairs, if you know what I mean.”

Hill is also a hugely recognizable name in country music and is currently on tour with husband Tim McGraw, who received his own star back in 2006.

Hill and McGraw have also been memorialized on the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville, receiving that honor in October 2016.

Dates have not been set for the newly-announced class’ dedication ceremonies, as honorees have two years from the date of selection to schedule their ceremony before it expires.

Other musical honorees in the class of 2019 include Michael Bublé, Cypress Hill, The Lettermen, Tommy Mottola, Pink, Teddy Riley, and Jackie Wilson, who will be honored posthumously. Oscar winners Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway, Broadway performer and singer Idina Menzel, Food Network personality Guy Fieri and This Is Us star Mandy Moore are also among the honorees.

