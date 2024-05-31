Dolly Parton Announces New Family Album and Docuseries

Dolly Parton is keeping it all in the family. The iconic singer has announced that she's releasing a new Family album, Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith & Fables, which will be accompanied by a docuseries. Both projects will be an "unprecedented exploration" of Parton's "rich family heritage."

"I cannot believe that it has been 60 years this month since I graduated from Sevier County High School and moved to Nashville to pursue my dreams," recalls Dolly, as shared in a press release announcement. "My Uncle Bill Owens was by my side for many years helping me develop my music. I owe so much to him and all the family members past and present who have inspired me along this journey. I am honored to spotlight our families' musical legacy that is my Smoky Mountain DNA."

According to the press release: "Smoky Mountain DNA will shine a spotlight on the enduring legacy of two families – Dolly's paternal Parton family and her mother's family, the Owens. The project traces their origins from the United Kingdom in the 1600s to their home today in the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee. Through this release, audiences will discover the treasured heritage that has been preserved and echoed in the music and vibrant culture of Appalachia."

Smoky Mountain DNA was produced by Dolly's cousin Richie Owens, and "features songs performed by various members of Dolly's immediate & extended family, spanning generations. Some tracks include the voices of beloved family members who have passed, alongside contemporary contributions from today's generation. These recordings not only celebrate the musical legacy but also the deep familial bonds and cultural traditions that have shaped their lives."

"The accompanying docuseries will offer an intimate look at the family's historical journey from the UK to present-day East Tennessee, enriched by interviews with numerous family members," the press release adds. "A particular focus is given to the Reverend Jake Owens, Dolly's grandfather, who instilled in her and her relatives a profound respect for faith, a deep love of music and storytelling, and strong enduring family values.

"Central to the docuseries are concert performances filmed at Knoxville's historic Bijou Theater, featuring Dolly and family from the record. These songs interweave with poignant narratives about these two families and their individual members, offering viewers a unique and personal glimpse into the roots of the Parton and Owens families.

"Smoky Mountain DNA is not just a musical and visual experience but a passage through the lineage and ethos of a family that has deeply influenced one of the world's most beloved artists."

Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith & Fables will be released November 15, 2024. A pre-order will launch June 21st in tandem with the set's first two instant grat tracks and the reveal of the full tracklist. The project will be available on vinyl and CD and via digital download and streaming.