Watch the Dixie Chicks’ New ‘Gaslighter’ Video, Marking Return to Country Music

The Dixie Chicks are definitely back! The trio, made up of Natalie Maines, Emily Robison and Martie Maguire, just dropped their brand-new video, “Gaslighter.” The song is the debut single and title track of their upcoming new album, marking their return to country music after a 14-year absence, with their last record, Taking the Long Way, released in 2006.

The video for “Gaslighter” shows snippets from vintage TV shows and movies, along with the Dixie Chicks performing the song. It’s an interesting interpretation for the song, which is part of a record that was, according to Rolling Stone, at least partly inspired by Maines’ divorce from actor Adrian Pasdar.

“Gaslighter” was co-written by Jack Antonoff (of Bleachers and fun. fame), who ended up producing the entire project.

“At the time we thought we thought we were gonna write with a bunch of different people and get different producers,” Robison told Zane Lowe on Apple Music. “We wrote with [Antonoff] and we’re like, ‘He needs to produce it and this needs to be the sound for this album,’ ’cause it was just –– he blew us away.”

“Gaslighter” ended up being the catalyst for the entire record, although none of the Dixie Chicks members necessarily expected that at the time.

“The sound that was shaping up, but like Emily said, it started with that ‘Gaslighter’ sound and then it was easier to kind of complete the whole sounds once you kind of had that lead song.”

The Dixie Chicks were largely forced out of country music in 2003, after stating from the stage, while overseas in London, England, that they were ashamed that then-President George W. Bush was from their home state of Texas. The country music community’s reaction was swift, with only one song released after their statement, “Not Ready to Make Nice,” landing in the Top 5.

The Dixie Chicks’ Taking the Long Way became a No. 1 album, although “Not Ready to Make Nice” was the only song that charted. The threesome retreated from the spotlight and worked on a few solo projects, before reuniting to being working on what ended up becoming Gaslighter.

The Dixie Chicks have been working on Gaslighter for two years. The record is scheduled to be released on May 1. Download “Gaslighter” and pre-order the album by visiting their website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Winter