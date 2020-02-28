Dixie Chicks Confirm New Song 'Gaslighter' Will Be Released in March

The Dixie Chicks have been teasing a new song called "Gaslighter" for weeks, and on Friday, Feb. 28, the trio confirmed that the song will officially be released on March 4. The Chicks' Instagram account was wiped clean on Friday and now contains just one video the features a quick clip of the three women singing the word "Gaslighter."

The vocals are played over a definition of the word "Gaslighter," which reads, "a psychological manipulator who seeks to sow seeds of doubt in a targeted individual or in members of a group, making them question their own memory, perception or sanity."

Group member Natalie Maines has also been teasing fans with photos and videos from the song's music video, including one of herself and bandmates, Martie Maguire and Emily Robison sipping what appears to be wine.

Another clip shares a much longer snippet of the song and features footage from the video of a man dancing in front of a green screen, giving fans a bigger picture in regard to what the video may look like once it's released.

"Gaslighter, I'm your mirror/ standing right here until you can see how/ you broke me, yeah I'm broken/ still sorry and still no apology," Maines sings during the song's bridge.

The Chicks last released a studio album 14 years ago in 2006 with Taking the Long Way, and they have been working on their new project for some time, though no title or release date for a potential new album has been confirmed. The trio recently appeared on Taylor Swift's 2019 album Lover, singing backing vocals for the pop star on the emotional track "Soon You'll Get Better."

The group was also featured in Swift's recently-released documentary, Miss Americana, in which the singer discussed the Chicks' effective exile from country music in 2003 after Maines criticized then-President George W. Bush.

"Part of the fabric of being a country artists is, 'Don't force your politics on people. Let people live their lives.' That is grilled into us," Swift says. "Throughout my whole career, label executives and publishers would just say, 'Don't be like the Dixie Chicks.' And I loved the Dixie Chicks. But a nice girl doesn't force their opinions on people, a nice girl smiles and waves and says 'thank you,' a nice girl doesn't make people feel uncomfortable with her views."

