Dierks Bentley Reveals Update From Drummer Who Lost His Home in Nashville Tornado

Dierks Bentley saw firsthand just how dangerous and scary the tornado was that ripped through downtown Nashville in March. The “Somewhere on a Beach” singer was flying his plane ever so close to the cell before he was able to safely land and get out of harm’s way.

At the time of the devastation, Bentley also revealed that his drummer, Steve Misamore, had lost his house to the storm. On Tuesday, Misamore shared on Instagram that he was in the process of demolishing the remains of the home and starting up a new project on the land. The country singer also shared the video on his page as he provided his fans with an update after previously sharing the news of Misamore’s loss. “Update from our drummer steve @minstamore…whose house was hit in Tennessee tornado,” Bentley began his caption. “I know he has plenty of free time the next couple of years if anyone is needing some “panache”moving skills…”

Afterwards, Bentley and his crew helped to clean-up the damage at Misamore’s house. On his own account, Misamore also shared a follow-up photo at the location. When the tragic storm first struck, the drummer provided his followers with frequent updates on all that was going on his life. He posted a photo with his wife in front of what remained. “Grateful cause it could have been worse,” he wrote. “Praying for those who were less fortunate.”

As for Bentley, he shared a harrowing tale of how he and Austin Stephens were in the plane as the tornado was forming. He wrote that they “ducked around this crazy cell” before landing at John Tune Airport. The two were on their way home from Los Angeles.

On March 3, a cell touched down in Nashville in the early morning hours. Along its path, the storm claimed the lives of at least 24 people. In the wake of the natural disaster, many stars in the country music industry quickly acted in restoring the faith in the community and helping with relief efforts.

“In the worst of circumstances the best of people comes out, and that’s what we’re seeing here in Tennessee,” said Tennessee governor, Bill Lee, per NBC News. “It is as we would expect.”

