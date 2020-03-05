Nashville Tornado: Dierks Bentley's Band and Crew Help Clean up Drummer Steve Misamore's Home

When Dierks Bentley's drummer, Steve Misamore, lost his home in the devastating Nashville tornado early Monday morning, Bentley rallied his band and crew to help. The singer and about 25 of the people who work for him showed up to help clean up debris, but not without having a little fun in the process.

A little levity... band and crew helping out Steve pic.twitter.com/XPlqYNKIzN — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) March 5, 2020

In a video Bentley shared on social media, Bentley was joined by several of his employees as they approached Misamore's home. The crew knocked on the front door of Misamore's mostly-dilapidated home, with the drummer showing them in, as everyone walked around the remnants, pretending everything was fine.

Bentley might have spent the day helping out his drummer, but he was quick to downplay his role in the cleanup efforts.

"It's great to have the band and crew wanna get out here and help out today," Bentley told The Tennessean.

Bentley and Misamore might have been able to poke fun at the tragedy, but Misamore, who has been with Bentley for 20 years, admits he is devastated by the loss he and his wife, CarryAnn, suffered.

"As you can see behind us, yeah, we did take a direct hit," Misamore said, with a video Bentley shared on social media showing the destruction. "We were in Vero Beach, Florida, starting our vacation, and got the call about one in the morning from our neighbor ... that the tornado hit. We saw it on the news, flew back. As you can see, we've lost the top floor, or you could say decided to develop an open concept. A very open concept.

"So when we got here and saw everything, as you can see ... it's total devastation everywhere. It's pretty overwhelming. So after a couple hours of crying –-"

From our drummer, Steve. Grateful he and CarryAnn are ok. We are donating to the middle tennessee emergency response fund for victims. https://t.co/LezdxspvgD pic.twitter.com/7cj3wOKOif — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) March 4, 2020

"And it's just bricks and lumber and nails," interjected his wife. "That's all."

Bentley had his own close call with the tornado. The 44-year-old flew his own plane through the storm, capturing a video of the storm cell that eventually turned into the tornado. Bentley landed his plane at the John Tune airport, one hour before the tornado hit the airport, causing more than $90 million in damage.

To help in Nashville's recovery efforts, visit the Middle Tennesse Emergency Response Fund website, or the American Red Cross.

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring