Dierks Bentley Fans Can't Believe His Close Call During Nashville Tornado

Country music star Dierks Bentley is one of the many Nashville residents that had a close run-in with the tornado that touched down on Tuesday morning. Unlike others, however, he was in the air. He posted a video on social media that showed the terrifying storm that ultimately became the twister. With this news and the accompanying video, the fans of Bentley and his band were relieved to hear that he had escaped harm. The tornado reportedly claimed the lives of 21 victims, and they were afraid that he would be added to the list. Bentley revealed that he had not been harmed during the incident, but his drummer had lost his house. He mentioned that there several others in need and that Nashville residents would come together to help each other out in the coming days. The responses to him on both Facebook and Twitter showed that the fans believe this to be true. They are ready to support everyone in need and get Nashville back to full strength in the coming weeks and months.

Just in Time Glad you got that plane on the ground when you did! Prayers for all! — Tracy Carter (@cartertracy12) March 3, 2020 As Bentley revealed, his plane landed at John C. Tune Airport around 11:30 p.m. A short time later, the tornado touched down and caused heavy damage at the airport. He was not in the air or at the terminal when this destruction occurred, for which the fans were grateful. "Thank goodness you landed when you did. I think someone upstairs was thinking of you," one fan commented on Facebook. They felt that his timing was perfect and helped him avoid a fatal incident.

Earthly Possessions So glad you landed when you did and that you and your family are safe. So sorry to hear about Steve and Carryann, but I’m glad they’re safe. Prayers for everyone affected by the tornado. 🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️ — Sherrie Shamon (@SherrieShamon) March 3, 2020 Fans were very upset to hear about the close call on Tuesday morning, as well as the devastation that affected Middle Tennessee. However, they were extremely grateful that Bentley and his drummer had survived this harrowing incident. "Well house can be replaced not your life!" one worried fan wrote on Twitter. Losing a home and the possessions within is not enjoyable, but Bentley's supporters were happy that he and his drummer still had their lives to live.

Frightening Moments Wow that’s absolutely terrifying. Sending my prayers down to you all 🙏🏻 — Renee (@CTcowgirl) March 3, 2020 As the videos posted on social media showed, Bentley was very near a dangerous storm cell in the sky. He was able to avoid the tornado before it touched down but being so close to the weather was still something that his fans never want to experience. "So glad you are okay [praying hands emoji] for everyone in Tennessee, another fan commented on Facebook. A multitude of others chimed in and said that they were praying for everyone affected.

Airport Tune is half destroyed, glad y’all made it in when you did. — Sadie Stormborn 🤓 (@SadieStormborn) March 3, 2020 As some fans pointed out on Tuesday, the airport where Bentley landed prior to the tornado was one that had been heavily damaged. The initial estimate was millions of dollars, but the exact amount had not been tallied. Bentley had left the airport at the perfect time as he avoided the tornado wreaking havoc. As one fan wrote: "Damn dude!! Glad you made it when you did. That airport is destroyed now."

Safe Haven It's great you was able to get somewhere safe before the tornado happened — Suzanne Irene Morris (@King4queen3419) March 3, 2020 When a tornado strikes, there are some places that can be used in an attempt to remain safe. A basement is preferred, but a closet or under a stairwell can also be used. An airplane is not an ideal hiding place. Following Bentley's post on social media, several fans commented about how they were relieved that he was able to reach safety. Seeing the storm cell in the sky was frightening, but they didn't want to imagine what would have happened if the plane was still in the sky.

Stay Safe ❤ be safe out there Doug... er, I mean Dierks — PlayBookWorm (@Alexand37412141) March 3, 2020 The tornado that wreaked havoc on Nashville was devastating, but there are some of Bentley's fans trying to find some light in the darkness. They are doing so by referencing his comedy cover band, Hot Country Knights. Bentley is the lead singer of this 90s-inspired band, but he uses a different name. He performs as Doug Douglason, which the fans find to be endlessly entertaining.