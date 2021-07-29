Dierks Bentley Recruits HARDY and Breland for 'Beers on Me'

✖

Dierks Bentley is getting ready for his Beers on Me Tour by releasing the song the trek is named after, sharing "Beers on Me" with fans on Thursday, July 29. The country star is joined by HARDY and Breland on the song, which Bentley started on a writers' retreat with Ashley Gorley, Luke Dick and Ross Copperman and finished up in Nashville with HARDY and Breland.

"HARDY threw out this title and I remember immediately thinking, 'I wish I could buy all my fans a beer,'" Bentley shared in a statement. "After the year we’ve all had, it would be nice to get the first round and say, ‘Hey, we all got some problems but we’re going to forget about them for a little while…the beers are on me.' "I came back to Nashville to record the song and came across an article about Breland in the Nashville Scene. I got his number and he came in the next day and wrote and sang the third verse. It was truly an organic collaboration and I couldn’t be more proud to have him and HARDY on this song with me."

The laid back track is all about blowing off some steam at the end of the week, with the three singers trading verses throughout the song. "Come on down, swing on by / Bring whatever's been on your mind / Locals on tap and bottles on ice / Living on feel good standard time," the chorus reads. "My card's on the bar, you got nowhere to be / If you don't come through, buddy, that's on you / 'Cause the beer's on me."

The Arizona native's Beers on Me Tour begins on Aug. 13 in Salt Lake City, Utah with support from special guests Riley Green and Parker McCollum. Along with his new song, Bentley will be performing his recent single, "Gone," which notched the singer his milestone 20th No. 1 on the country charts last month.

"I still remember the bar I played in Texas when I found out that 'What Was I Thinking' was going to be my first No. 1," Bentley shared in a statement at the time. "It’s a great feeling that only gets better with each song that goes to the top. I am so appreciative of Country radio for all the support they have given me from the beginning…it’s been a great ride."