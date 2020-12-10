Dierks Bentley is currently living his best life in Colorado with his family, but he recently returned with new music, releasing his single "Gone" in October. On Thursday, Bentley premiered the music video for the track, which sees him channel characters from TV shows including Full House, Game of Thrones and The Office.

"Gone" was written by Nicolle Galyon, Ben Johnson and Niko Moon and tells the story of narrator who's been spending all of their time at home since a breakup, a character Bentley embodies in the video as he lounges on a bed feeling less-than-stellar and flips through the channels. Each of the 13 shows features a version of Bentley as the character on-screen, alternating between the funny clips and footage of the real Bentley performing the song with his band. As Dwight Schrute from The Office, Bentley goes to answer the phone and grabs a banana instead, he wears a cardigan and gets spit up on a baby on the Full House-inspired set and later dons full armor to fight a dragon, among other scenes.

"It just always ends poorly for me in this video," Bentley said in a statement. "I definitely had a lot more fun making it than it looks though…we got to film a bunch of scenes inspired by some of my favorite shows like The Office, MacGyver, Game Of Thrones and Full House. And I got to collaborate with some new directors I’ve never worked with, so I left at the end of a really long day feeling really happy and inspired about a kind of sad song.”

The music video was shot in Nashville in November and produced by Lora Criner, Angie Lorenz and J.R Wilson, directed by Wes Edwards, Ed Pryor, Travis Nicholson, Running Bear and Sam Siske with animation by Skylar Wilson. "It may look like I’m just laying around... but 13 different characters later... well... you’ll see in the new music video," Bentley wrote on Instagram.

"Gone" is Bentley's first single since 2019's "Living," and he's said that he is not currently working on a full album.

"Country music is the best genre for storytelling, and I feel like we are realizing it probably now more than ever since we can’t congregate together at concerts, high five each other, sing and shout at the top of our lungs. A good country show is just about the greatest communion there is out there," Bentley previously said in a statement. "We are all relying on lyrics and melodies at home and trying however we can to find different ways to connect with our fans, so that they know how important they still are to us. I hope this song resonates with mine, and I’m counting the days until we can all be back together again, beers in the air."