Dierks Bentley Announces 2019 Burning Man Tour

Dierks Bentley is hitting the road in 2019 for his Burning Man Tour! The Arizona native will kick off his tour on January 17 in Ontario, with Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes serving as his opening acts, as well as Bentley’s own ’90s cover band, Hot Country Knights.

“I talked to Jon Pardi last April about the idea of going back on the road together one last time, and I am so happy that I can finally let our fans in on this,” Bentley said in a statement. “I’m still coming off the high of playing Hollywood Bowl and the last tour, but knowing that this Burning Man Tour with Pardi was out there waiting has been so awesome. We cannot wait to get back on the road!”

Bentley put a lot of thought into who he was going to take out on the road with him for his Burning Man Tour, thinking about not only who he enjoyed spending time with, but also who his fans would appreciate.

“Who we bring with us on tour is so important to the band, crew and me and the addition of Tenille Townes is something we are all stoked about,” he continued. “Our hardcore fans are aware of the ’90s country cover band, the Hot Country Knights, who have been following us around and opening shows.They talked us into having them on the actual billing for this tour … hope their van has snow tires for Canada!”

Bentley sold out venues all over the country with his recent Mountain High Tour, but says fans can expect even more with his upcoming trek.

“It’s kind of hard to comprehend because so many big things happened, in particular ending the show at the Hollywood Bowl, selling it out and then having Dwight Yoakam on stage with me,” Bentley recalled to Billboard. “His was really the first country show I saw, so closing out the Hollywood Bowl together was really a surreal experience. I’m still on a high. I’m always saying I’m one who sips tequila instead of shoots it, it’s a nice drawn out buzz. I don’t know how we top that.

“But I think the goal is don’t hold anything back, every year put all you have into production, all you have into ideas, don’t save anything,” he continued. “You put everything you have in every year and it forces us to find a way to top it the next year.”

See a complete list of tour dates below. Tickets will go on sale beginning Nov. 2. More information at his official website.

2019 BURNING MAN TOUR Dates:

1/17/19 Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Centre

1/18//19 Ottawa, ON – Richcraft Live at the Canadian Tire Centre

1/19/19 Oshawa, ON – Tribute Communities Centre

1/22/19 Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place

1/23/19 Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

1/24/19 Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

1/26/19 Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

1/28/19 Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place

1/29/19 Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

2/14/19 Ontario, CA – Citizens Business Bank Arena

2/15/19 Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

2/16/19 Reno, NV – Reno Events Center

2/21/19 Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

2/22/19 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

2/23/19 Columbia, MO – Mizzou Arena

2/28/19 Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

3/01/19 Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

3/02/19 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

3/07/19 Moline, IL – TaxSlayer Center

3/08/19 Duluth, MN – AMSOIL Arena

3/09/19 Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center

3/28/19 Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

3/29/19 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

3/30/19 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

