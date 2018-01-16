Lady Antebellum’s Dave Haywood on Parenting a Daughter: ‘I’m Already Melting’

Lady Antebellum’s Dave Haywood and his wife, Kelli, welcomed daughter Lillie Renee on Dec. 22, and the musician is “already melting” over his baby girl.

At the Grammy nominees party in Nashville on Jan. 11, Haywood told Rare Country that baby Lillie is “really fantastic.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She loves to be held, which is great ’cause I can take a nap and she’ll just fall asleep in my arms,” he shared. “I’m already melting. She’s absolutely beautiful.”

Haywood added that his baby girl is even letting her parents get some sleep.

“She so sweet!” he said. “She’s sleeping really well. Eating really well. We actually are getting a decent amount of rest, which is not normal.”

Lillie joins big brother Cash, 3, and it seems the pair are already bonding, judging by an Instagram video Haywood shared over the weekend.

In the clip, Cash enthusiastically sings, “The Wheels on the Bus” to his baby sister as the family’s dog, Bear, looks on, although Lillie’s epic side-eye seems to indicate that she’s not exactly amused by the proceedings.

“Lillie is not too sure about Cash and Bear but they LOVE her!!!!” Haywood captioned the moment. “Catch that eye roll from her.”

The newborn will soon have another set of playmates to spend time with, as Haywood’s bandmate Hillary Scott is due to give birth to twin girls in just a few weeks.

Despite the new arrivals, band member Charles Kelley said that the group will have an announcement about their plans for the summer, as the band is still promoting its latest album, Heart Break.

“We’ve got some big summer plans,” Kelley said. “[Hillary is] ready to come back and rock and roll. Everybody’s got their eye on the prize to keep pushing this music. We feel really proud of it. We’ve got several more singles we want to put out on it.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @davehaywoodla