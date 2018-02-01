Darius Rucker to Perform For NFL Tailgate Party at Super Bowl LII

Darius Rucker has been announced as one of the performers for NFL Tailgate Party at the upcoming Super Bowl LII, held this Sunday, Feb. 4. For Rucker, it doesn’t get much better than being part of the entertainment for America’s biggest sports night.

“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve loved football, and I love how physical it is,” Rucker says. “I love the chess match of the game. I love the speed of the game. I love college football, but for me, watching pro football is better because the speed is so much more. For me, there’s two times a year: football season and waiting for football season.”

The South Carolina native is such a fan of football, he recently became a partner in MGC Sports, which represents football players, golfers (Rucker’s other favorite pastime), and coaches. At the time Rucker joined the agency, he said he would reduce his time on the road to focus on his sports career as well.

“If I didn’t see Jay Z crushing it in the business like he is, I probably wouldn’t have done it,” Rucker told ESPN. “But I think I have a lot to offer.”

Rucker will hit the road later this year for a co-headlining Summer Plays On Tour. with Russell Dickerson serving as the opening act. The tour kicks off on July 20 in Cleveland, Ohio. Dates can be found on Rucker’s website.

Super Bowl LII will air at 6:30 PM on NBC. Rucker, a Miami Dolphins fan, will be joined by Sting in playing for the pre-game entertainment, with portions of the show televised. Pink will sing the National Anthem, and Justin Timberlake has been slated for the halftime show.

Photo Credit: Instagram/DariusRucker